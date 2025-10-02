Kylie Kelce Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Miscarriage Before 4 Daughters

Kylie Kelce is opening up about one of the most difficult times in her life and in the life of husband Jason Kelce — her miscarriage.

On Thursday’s episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 33-year-old got emotional as she talked about the pregnancy loss she suffered in 2018 before the couple welcomed their four daughters. Why open up about such a sensitive subject now? Kylie wanted to share her full story in honor of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. Although the momma has talked about her miscarriage before, she felt the need to say more after the reaction from listeners:

“I wanted to share more details because when I experienced my miscarriage, I felt like a bunch of people came forward to support me and offer words of encouragement or love, and in so, they divulged that they also had experienced losses. It is interesting how sometimes it takes you experiencing a loss for people to open up about their own. And I don’t necessarily think that we should always have to be prompted to share what is very, very normal in trying to grow your family.”

Kylie then went right into the gut-wrenching details. Brace yourselves…

According to Kylie, she received her first positive pregnancy test in August 2018 after several unsuccessful attempts. Everything seemed OK at first. During her six-week appointment, the doctor told her the baby was “measuring what would have been a few days late,” but it was still “within normal limits.” She then scheduled a follow-up 12-week appointment on what would have been her 13th week since she and Jason were traveling to the UK for a Philadelphia Eagles game with his family.

Kylie noted she was “aware of the rate at which people lose pregnancies” and was “very guarded about telling people outside my immediate circle.” However, she decided to share the happy news with Jason’s loved ones, including his brother Travis Kelce and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce:

“We made it a point to surprise Jason’s mom and dad when we were there by pretending to take a photo and telling them that we were expecting.”

At this point, Kylie gets choked up while remembering the moment. Her eyes were tearing up, and she needed to pause for a second to collect herself and wipe away the tears with her shirt before continuing:

“We surprised Jason’s mom and dad with a video. We also surprised Jason’s Aunt Judy and his grandmother, Grandma Mary. When we were in Cleveland, we surprised Travis with little baby booties. All of these interactions were recorded for memory purposes.”

Oof. Tearfully, Kylie expressed that the whole thing is still so painful for her to this day:

“I emphasize the fact that this still hurts after having four children, because it does. And it’s okay. For people who are still in their journey and not yet having gotten over the hump of getting to meet you tiny humans that you’re making, I am so sorry. For people who have experienced loss and who still have gotten to meet some of their tiny humans, I am also sorry because it doesn’t not hurt.”

Kylie went on to say she went to “what was supposed to be” her 13-week appointment when they returned from the trip, and that’s when she received the heartbreaking news. She recalled:

“It felt like everything went into slow motion. And they could not find the baby on the doppler. And at 13ish weeks they should. The nurse [who] was doing it was so sweet and very quick on her feet, to say, ‘Oh, sometimes they hide down below your pelvis, we will take you in for an ultrasound, and we’ll be able to find them better.”

However, Kylie knew her baby was gone:

“I remember being like, ‘Oh, there isn’t a heartbeat. You didn’t find one because there isn’t one.'”

Becoming emotional again, she stopped to wipe away her tears before the next part. She shared that they confirmed what she already knew — that “there was no heartbeat”:

“They estimated that the baby had stopped developing between, I believe it was nine and 10 weeks. … Essentially, I had had what you would refer to as a missed miscarriage. It means that your body did not realize that the pregnancy was no longer viable.”

She broke down in tears as she said that what made the situation worse was that she found out on Jason’s birthday. Oh no.

“It was a s**tty day because it was Jason’s birthday. I called my mom and told her that I couldn’t tell Jason because it was his birthday, which seems very silly. It seems very silly because obviously I’m going to tell my husband what happened. And I did. And it was hard for both of us.”

Awful. Our hearts break for Kylie and Jason. Because of the loss, the couple changed the timeline of when they revealed her pregnancies moving forward. Kylie explained:

“Having had that experience then messed with my brain for every consecutive pregnancy. So for Wyatt, we did not share that we were pregnant until I was after 20 weeks. For consecutive pregnancies, I waited till I was at least 16 weeks. I Googled almost every week what the percentage likelihood was that a baby could survive, which sounds really dark.”

Kylie said she even “did it for Finn,” her fourth daughter, whom she and Jason welcomed back in April. It was such a traumatizing experience, so their reaction afterward is understandable.

All this is so crushing to hear. We rarely see Kylie break down, and we’re sending her so much love. And hopefully, her being so open and honest will help others feel less alone. Watch Kylie get vulnerable about her pregnancy loss in the full episode (below):

