Lala Kent Shows Off Stunning Postpartum Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth To Daughter Ocean!

Just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Ocean Kent Emmett, reality star Lala Kent dressed up for a night on the town to celebrate her fiancé Randall Emmett’s 50th birthday — and we cannot get over how stunning she looked!!

Dressing up in a black sheer top and high-waisted camouflage pants, the Vanderpump Rules star was seen glammed up beside the birthday boy for (presumably) her first night out since having Ocean! On Sunday, the producer thanked his baby momma for the fun celebration, saying on Instagram:

“Amazing birthday dinner last night!! Thank you everyone who came and sent kind wishes! Thank you Lala for leaving the house for an hour and our beautiful daughter.”

Hah! Well, one hour is pretty major when you’re a new parent!! But no matter how tired she may have felt, no one would have been able to tell the 30-year-old had just brought life into the world given the snapshot (above). Many followers even commented on Lala’s gorgeous postpartum bod, filling the comments section with:

“Ok just had a baby ” “How does lala look like that after giving birth?” “Omg she looks amazing after just having a baby”

She really does!! Of course, all bodies are beautiful — we don’t stand for judgement ‘round here, Perezcious readers! — but we gotta admit we’re not used to mothers’ bodies rebounding quite so fast! Spill your tricks, Lala! LOLz.

The weekend also bought some sad reflections to the forefront of the Give Them Lala podcast host’s mind. On Sunday, the reality star took to her social media to pen a heartfelt letter to her late father Kent Burningham on his birthday. As you may recall, the 64-year-old tragically passed in 2018 after suffering from a stroke as a result of a car accident. Sharing a picture of her beloved dad on IG, the actress expressed:

“My sweet dad- here we go, celebrating another birthday of yours without you here. I’m a mom now… I know you know that. Ocean is beautiful. She looks like you through the eyes. I think I’m doing a pretty good job so far. I wish you could be here to see it. I know you have the best view of it all, but I can’t see you… and that’s all I want. I miss you so much. Thank you for your unconditional love. I feel your blessings. I love you, dad. Happy Birthday”

Ugh, so heart-wrenching. A source recently told Us Weekly the TV personality “feels a spiritual connection with Ocean and her Dad and him being on the other side.” Since having her first child (Randall’s third), Lala has apparently felt “tremendous, spiritual and peaceful.” Wonderful to hear!! Especially given the fact the reality star was open about her addiction struggles immediately following her dad’s death. At the time, she told fans she’d started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, divulging:

“[Alcoholics Anonymous] has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me.”

Nowadays, she also leans on her other half. While their wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus, the couple have only grown closer since the birth of their mini-me. Another source spilled to the outlet:

“Lala is loving being a new mom, she feels so at peace. Randall loves seeing her as a mom and their relationship has become even deeper since Ocean arrived.”

The insider added:

“Lala is so focused on being a new mother and the woman she’s becoming and has embraced it all, she’s so happy.”

Love to hear it, Lala!! So good to see her looking happy and healthy weeks into parenthood!

