Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Just Welcomed A Baby Girl -- Deets Here!

A Vander-baby has arrived!

Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett are the latest celebs to have welcomed their bundle of joy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and are obviously thrilled over the little one!!

The Vanderpump Rules star announced the birth of her daughter on Monday via Instagram with a selfie from the hospital bed showing her cradling the newborn and holding onto the little one’s hand. In the post’s caption, she revealed the child’s name as Ocean Kent Emmett. So cute!

Randall also shared the happy news with his followers, writing:

“She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother! ”

Ocean is Lala’s first child and Randall’s third. The Midnight in the Switchgrass director is father to two daughters of his own — 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

We first found out in early September about the pregnancy when the momma-to-be shared on an episode of their podcast Give Them Lala … with Randall:

“I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears. For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant.” As cheers could be heard in the background, Emmett shouted: “Lala Kent, a soon to be mother!” Kent chimed in:

“I am and I’m so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly.” How sweet!! The pair later shared they were expecting a baby girl with a gender reveal celebration where a skydiver touched down in front of a group of their friends and family in a pink parachute. Take a look for yourself (below): View this post on Instagram A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) Though they have dealt with some rough patches in the past, we can only imagine that this new journey will bring them closer together than ever. The Bravolebrity first revealed in May that she and her longtime partner wanted to start a family together, despite dealing with some relationship woes during the early weeks of quarantine. The 30-year-old told Maria Menounos during an episode of Better Together at the time: “I would like two [kids], Randall wants one, so we’ll have two. I had made an appointment with my gynecologist to talk about, you know, starting to get it moving, because I was ready! I was gonna do that on April 9th, and Randall and I had discussed, like, let’s make babies, and then this whole thing happen!” They definitely made it happen!!

As you’re likely aware, Lala’s pregnancy announcement came after former VPR co-star Stassi Schroeder revealed she was preggers with now-husband Beau Clark, and just before co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor shared their baby news.

We wonder if a Pump Housewives spinoff is in the works. LOLz!! Many congratulations again to Lala and Randall!

