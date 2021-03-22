Got A Tip?

Lala Kent Debuts ADORABLE Pic Of Baby Ocean: 'My Heart Could Just Burst'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett can’t stop gushing over their new baby girl Ocean Kent Emmett and neither can we!

It’s been exactly one week since the arrival of the newest Vanderpump Rules addition, and Lala is clearly head over heels for her mini-me. After sharing a snapshot of “the greatest thing that has ever happened to me” on her Instagram Monday, we finally got to see what her little one looks like!

Captioning the adorable photo, the Give Me LaLa… With Randall podcaster wrote:

“A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst

Awwww! And here’s the sweetest face you’ll see all day (below)!

Lala Kent's Mini Me Smiles In First Photo EVER!
Who wouldn’t be in love with THAT face?? / (c) Lala Kent/Instagram

UGH. So precious!! Now our hearts are bursting, too! Many continued congrats to Lala and Randall!

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram]

Mar 22, 2021 13:00pm PDT

