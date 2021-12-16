Lala Kent Reveals Ex Randall Emmett Gave Her A ‘FAKE’ Engagement Ring Made Of ‘S****y Diamonds’

The more Lala Kent finds out about her five-year relationship with Randall Emmett, the more she realizes just how “fake” certain parts of it were.

As you know, while the Vanderpump Rules star initially kept quiet about her split, she has slowly started to expose more shady details about her ex-fiancé, especially as she continues to learn secrets about him “daily” that feels like “a punch in the gut.” However, the latest piece of information Kent uncovered about him has left her completely shocked.

During the latest installment of her podcast Give Them Lala, she revealed that the 6-carat round-cut diamond ring she received when Emmett proposed to her in 2018 wasn’t actually valued at around $150,000 as previously thought – like not even close. It all started when Kent recalled the 50-year-old conversing with her mom about “how some rappers take s****y diamonds and make them pretty” – which naturally sparked her curiosity about her own engagement bling.

And following their breakup, the reality star investigated the ring and claimed she found out it wasn’t real! Kent took the piece to a “highly recommended” jeweler and found the GIA certification, which revealed that the stone was actually “treated by one or more processes to change its color.” The jeweler also shared that the diamond “was most likely brown” before the treatment, and the item’s worth was probably “in the teens” – nowhere near close to the six figures that original designer Richie Rich told Page Six Style years ago.

The 31-year-old actually confronted the designer, who “seemed a little stressed out” by her prodding but still admitted:

“[Randall] knew exactly what he was buying. He knew the diamond he was getting.”

WOWWWWWW! She continued:

“I love any type of ring that is given and has sentimental value. I don’t care if it was $100, I don’t care if it was $100 million — I don’t. No wonder he whose name we shall not mention flew in four times, he had to make sure the s**t brown diamond was clear!”

While Rich offered to turn the gem into a necklace, Kent says she is completely done with it:

“If I’m allowed to get rid of it, that’s what I want to do. I don’t want it in a pendant. I don’t want this thing in my home. It’s bad ju-ju.”

Ultimately, the discovery of the fake diamond made her realize something about her romance with Emmett:

“There’s not one piece of my five years with this person that has been truthful and honest. The only truth I feel that existed in my relationship was me and my daughter, Ocean. That is where the truth ended. That is a hard pill to f**king swallow.”

Honestly, we wouldn’t blame Lala if she decided to throw it down the drain after all of this messy drama with Randall! Reactions to the ring revelation? What would you do with the fake diamond, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments. You can also listen to the entire podcast episode (below):

