Lala Kent 'Couldn't Wait' For Sex With Randall Emmett To Be Over -- As VPR Castmates Sound Off On Cheating Scandal!

Lala Kent is ready to spread her wings (among other things!) following her split from Randall Emmett!

While speaking on her Give Them Lala podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed she’s very much looking forward to having sex with a new partner, because her ex-fiancé is pretty much the only person she’s had “sober” sex with!

She began on this week’s episode:

“I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner. I had sex sober, which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time.”

The 31-year-old went on to tell her guest co-host, Melissa Gorga, that she hadn’t had “sober” sex with a new partner “probably since I was 17,” dishing:

“I was sober when I lost my virginity, but after that? I’m a drinker, girl! Like, I’m a bag of fun.”

Lala, who celebrated three years of sobriety last October, admitted that while having sober sex with a new person was “new territory,” she’s optimistic that it’s “going to be fun.” She continued:

“So not only is it that, like, I’m going into new territory, where it’s like I’m going to be banging it out without an ounce of alcohol in my system. However, I think it’s going to be fun, because I’ve been like talking to a few people, and I’m like, ‘I f**king got it. I still got it.’”

As fans know, the Bravolebrity and movie producer reportedly split last fall, with Lala claiming he cheated on her with “many” different people — and it turns out, some of her castmates had an idea of what was going on! In a preview clip from the second part of the show’s reunion, Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy detailed some of the rumors they heard about Emmett before Lala ended things. Tom confessed:

“I had heard rumors. Lala, you didn’t seem like you wanted to know these things and you didn’t seem like you wanted anybody to even mention anything even remotely about your personal life.”

The rest of the group seemed to agree with him, with Scheana Shay adding:

“That’s true, we were never allowed to talk about him.”

When pressed by Andy Cohen for more tea on what he heard, Tom added:

“Somebody that you all know, I will not mention his name, his sibling works with somebody who, they’re best friends … but Randall was apparently hitting this person up. But I don’t have proof.”

James, for his part, revealed he not only heard “rumors” about Randall, but saw the producer getting “touchy-feely” with women at the bar after the then-couple’s baby Ocean was born. He explained:

“I heard some sexual rumors. Hotel room stuff, girls meeting up. I saw him buying drinks with two of the hottest girls that walked into Sur. Baby was already born at this point by the way. It was touchy-feely at the bar. I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ I was like, ‘Does anyone not see Randall?!'”

Wow!

Even though the cast thought Kent wanted to stay in the dark about all this, she made it clear that wasn’t the case, adding:

“Not one time has anybody come up to me and said, ‘This is what your dude is doing.’ Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should have been brought to my attention.”

The Utah native previously opened up a bit about James and Sandoval knowing more than they let on during a recent chat on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing:

“As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

Well, momma can’t turn back the clock, so we’re glad she’s now looking forward — to her next *enjoyable* romp in the sack!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN]