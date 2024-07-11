Pregnant Lala Kent Shows Off Third Trimester Baby Bump In Bikini 'Thirst Trap'! LOOK!

Lala Kent continues to prove she is a hawt momma!

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show off her third trimester baby bump. For the selfie, she put on a revealing red bikini with her belly proudly on display. As she wrote in the post:

“Thirst trapping in third trimester”

LOLz!

What a fitting caption! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

DAMN!!!

However, it wasn’t all fun and games in the sun that day for Lala. After flaunting her bump, she hopped on the ‘gram again to make a nut-free lunch for her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, in preparation for her first day of school! She joked in the video:

“I just realized I went from thirst trapping in third trimester to making school lunches. And that, my friends, is a bitch who can do it all.”

Ha! She truly is doing it all! And it’s a good thing Lala has a lot of practice because she is about to have her hands full once her baby girl arrives very soon! So exciting! Reactions to the thirst trap, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram]