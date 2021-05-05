Lala Kent Has Stuck A Toothbrush In Her Ass For Revenge!

Lala Kent is sharing all the dirt in her new book, Give Them Lala!

As we reported, the Vanderpump Rules star is spilling a gold mine of tea in her new memoir, including the story about how she got an abortion at age 22 after getting knocked up by a former NFL player. While that moment wasn’t the Utah native’s proudest, she’s had much lower points in her life — like the time she stuck her fiancé’s toothbrush up her ass in a drunken act of revenge!

In the book, the former model, who has been sober for two years, reminisced about the fights between her and her fiancé Randall Emmett during her “alcoholic fog,” and how one particularly heated argument caused her to perform a very unhygienic act.

After a bad fight in Miami, Kent said she threw a bunch of Randall’s possessions over a hotel balcony before “taking his toothbrush and putting it in my a**hole for a minute” without him knowing about it. When her man decided to clean his teeth with the brush later on, Lala laughed at him and said:

“That toothbrush was just in my a**hole.”

Yikes.

Lala went on to say that this incident “was not my lowest point,” adding that one of her “biggest regrets” was body-shaming fellow cast mate Katie Maloney. After Katie told Pump Rules producers about Lala and Randall’s relationship, Lala apparently retaliated by insulting Katie. She recalled:

“I knew how to attack someone’s weak spots, so I called her a no-sex-having Teletubby and then I told her I was going to f**k her man. I look back and I struggle to recognize myself as that person.”

We’re glad she’s healthy now!

The Bravolebrity also explained the story behind the infamous “pasta” fight with James Kennedy, revealing that producers were expecting her to instead talk about a much juicier topic.

She wrote:

“What the viewers didn’t see was the producers, looking at me expectantly, wondering if I would bring up that season’s mega gossip with James — namely, that he and his best friend Logan Noh had hooked up, as the rumors suggested. I didn’t care whether he had or hadn’t, so instead of saying, ‘James, did you and Logan hook up?’ I said, ‘We ate all (Raquel’s) pasta and she didn’t give us permission.’ Don’t ask me why. It just seemed like a lighter thing to talk about over brunch.”

Still, James had taken it as a “form of bullying.” Lala explained:

“It was about James sabotaging our friendship because that’s what we alcoholics do. James and I became best friends at the best times of our lives, getting wasted every day, starring on TV.”

Ch-ch-check out the book for more of Lala’s biggest bombshells!

