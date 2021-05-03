Lala Kent Admits ‘Scariest Part’ Of Motherhood In Totally Relatable Post -- And Suggests Reconciliation With  Scheana Shay!

Parenthood can be so scary, y’all!! Lala Kent is learning that lesson in real time as she adjusts to life as the momma of baby Ocean!

Her firstborn child, whom she shares with fiancé Randall Emmett, has already suffered a health scare when Kent recently ate some gassy foods before breastfeeding the newborn, and now the Vanderpump Rules star is opening up about another totally heart palpitating requirement as a parent — cutting her baby’s nails!!

Related: Lala Shows Off Stunning Postpartum Body TWO Weeks After Giving Birth To Daughter Ocean!

Sharing the nerve-racking activity with followers, the new mom uploaded a pic of her cutting her daughter’s fingernails (below), captioning the post:

“The scariest part of motherhood”

She definitely wasn’t alone in her thinking! A whole lotta mommas flooded her comments section agreeing over the frightening process. Shahs of Sunset lead Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi shared:

“I couldn’t do it until recently, I would just ask the nanny to do it lol. I have never been so scared in my life to do something.”

LOLz! Perhaps making the situation worse, a fan added:

“The scariest part is when they don’t sleep through it anymore lol”

And more fun times to look forward to, another follower noted:

“Wait until she starts driving! now that’s scary!!!”

OK, slow your roll, IG users! We think Lala’s got enough worry on her plate for the moment! One thing the Bravolebrity apparently doesn’t have to stress over so much is her contentious relationship with co-star Scheana Shay. After very publicly calling it quits on their friendship last year, the duo are apparently connecting over their new kiddos these days! Kent admitted the pair have recently reconciled while chatting to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing:

“We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented. I check in on her, she checks in on me.”

Well that’s certainly sweet! As new parents, we’re sure they have a lot to bond over now! In fact, it’s this new phase of life that has the 30-year-old looking past their many “issues.” She continued:

“I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

Where were those feelings back in the fall?? Shay definitely has her 1-week-old baby Summer to thank for the renewed friendship… which is kinda ironic given it was an emotional miscarriage and Shay’s feelings of betrayal that led to their falling out in the first place.

Related: Scheana Shares Disturbing Messages About Her Unborn Baby — WTF Is Wrong With People?!

Either way, it’s good to see the drama get set aside while the girls reconnect over motherhood! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think this amicable reunion will last long, or are the two bound to strike up another controversy in due time? Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lala Kent/Scheana Shay/Instagram]