Lala Kent Details Her Abortion -- And Why She Decided To Open Up About It In Her Book

Lala Kent is getting more personal than ever in her new book, Give Them Lala!

In her new memoir, the Vanderpump Rules star gets candid about the time she got an abortion at age 22, and she recently opened up to Us Weekly about how “hard” it was to share such an intimate anecdote with readers everywhere.

Explaining how publishing house Simon and Schuster warned her that there could be backlash, the 30-year-old spilled:

“That was really hard… My publisher even said like, ‘Are you really wanting to write about this? Because you’re, you may not get the feedback that you think you might get.’ And I was OK with that because it happened.”

So, what actually happened? Lala explained she was pregnant with former football player Carter Hoffman’s baby in her early 20s, and couldn’t get in contact with him to even tell the athlete the news. (She noted in the book that Carter found out after the fact.) So, the future reality star had her mother take her to a Planned Parenthood in Utah for the procedure.

Related: Lala Admits ‘Scariest Part’ Of Motherhood In Totally Relatable Post

Kent told the outlet that the abortion is “not something that I am proud of,” but said she wanted to include it in her book to help other women who may be struggling with an unwanted pregnancy.

She elaborated:

“There are women and girls that are dealing with that and facing that choice every single day. So if I can make it a little — I don’t even want to say easier — but if I can make them feel a little bit more at peace with it, then I’m happy. Even if it’s just one girl.”

So admirable of her!

Related: Lala Shows Off Stunning Postpartum Body TWO Weeks After Giving Birth To Daughter Ocean!

However, the Bravolebrity isn’t completely at peace with including the tale, as she’s worried that her mother might get backlash for supporting her through that difficult time. The new momma continued:

“I was also worried about talking about my mom in that chapter. I’m OK with people coming for me. What I get nervous about is people coming for my mom. … My mom’s just a really special human and she made my life really great.”

We sure hope Lala’s mom doesn’t get heat for supporting her daughter like this, but it’s definitely a possibility. How do U think folks will react to this story, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]