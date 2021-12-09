Lala Kent Hints She's Leaving Vanderpump Rules After Co-Stars' Awful Reaction To Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is reevaluating a lot about her life right now. And yes, that includes her future on (or… not on) the popular Bravo reality TV mainstay Vanderpump Rules.

The 31-year-old Utah native opened up about her future on Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant biz spinoff show after filming the season 9 reunion episode earlier this month along with all of her co-stars on the series.

Related: Lala Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Narcissists’ Following Public Split From Randall Emmett!

Speaking on her Give Them Lala podcast on Wednesday, 8-month-old Ocean‘s momma revealed that she is considering leaving the show based on the rest of the cast’s lack of reaction to her painful split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

Reflecting on the highs and lows of this most recent season of VPR, Lala admitted on the podcast that the reunion special was tough for her, and the cast’s muted response to her split only deepened the rift:

“I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person. No one can tell me otherwise. So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me. But after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?'”

Whoa!

That’s definitely something!

Lala went on from there, explaining that if she hypothetically received news tomorrow that the show were to be picked up for another season (Bravo hasn’t decided whether to do so yet), she might not re-up like expected:

“[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘we’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore. … I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated.”

“Alone and isolated”?

Damn!

It all goes back to her split from Randall, which was first reported back in late October. Lala revealed that only ONE cast member reached out following the breakup — Raquel Leviss. Innerestingly, Raquel also may not be part of next season’s run after her breakup with James Kennedy!

Kent divulged:

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel to say, ‘hope you’re doing OK.’ That was very telling for me. … I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops. … But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

Honestly, she’s not wrong at all! That’s a reasonable, measured, and mature take!

The whole world doesn’t stop when you go through tough times. But at the same time, if the people close to you aren’t showing some support like they should, then yes, maybe it’s time to find some new people to be around. Self-care 101! Just saying!

Related: Lala Addresses Randall’s Alleged Cheating For First Time After Acrimonious Split

What do U make of this VPR-related drama, Perezcious readers? Do U think Lala would actually leave the show? Would U miss seeing her on screen if she did?!

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Bravo/YouTube]