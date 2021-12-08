James Kennedy Has Thoughts About How Vanderpump Rules Should Proceed With Ex Raquel Leviss After Breakup

Now this is how you keep things civil with your ex…

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss aren’t getting married after all, as the pair jointly announced their separation over the weekend, calling off their engagement that had been going for the last seven months following Kennedy’s early 2021 proposal.

But if you think the Vanderpump Rules stars are set to change things up for the Bravo show, well, you are going to have to guess again! An insider is speaking up about the post-breakup landscape facing the ex-couple on VPR, and it sounds like things might just… keep going like normal??

Speaking to Us Weekly about what’s going on, the insider indicated that James is adamant Raquel keeps on filming the show just like before. And as long as the show gets picked up for another season, the 29-year-old DJ is apparently open to maintaining the same energy with his now-ex-fiancée:

“Bravo hasn’t made an official decision on [whether to pick up] next season, but James does want Raquel to continue with the show.”

Wow!

That’s definitely nice, and it shows that there’s at least some level of mutual respect between the now-sober reality TV veteran and the former pageant queen.

The civility makes us wonder even more what went wrong. Well, according to reports, Kennedy and Leviss will “discuss their split” on the upcoming Season 9 reunion special. Hey, if they can get through that convo, why not the rest of the show, right?

The VPR cast reportedly taped that reunion episode late last week, though it’s not yet clear exactly when it will air. Regardless, it’ll be quite inneresting to hear more about what prompted the un-coupling of these two earlier this month after having nearly gone all the way to the altar in their 5-year-long relationship.

What do U think about this situation, Perezcious readers?? Would U be cool with your ex filming for the same reality TV show that you’re on?! Or would you prefer to cut things off completely and move on? Maybe with a straight to series spinoff order?

Then again, this isn’t exactly the first time Kennedy has continued to film with an ex, so… ya know! Just saying! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

