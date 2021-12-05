Vanderpump Rules Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss End Engagement!

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have called it quits after five years together!

The Vanderpump Rules stars shockingly announced the split in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts Sunday. Posting a selfie that appears to have been taken from the reality series’ reunion studio, they said:

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

While the pair has not shared any more details about their sudden breakup, a source told People that they actually ended their engagement while filming the VPR reunion special sometime this week. Raquel even returned her ring on camera and was later spotted without it while at a dinner — so it sounds like fans will be getting the tea on what happened when the episode eventually airs!

We are sure a lot of viewers have questions right now, as this breakup is definitely a surprise. We mean, they had attended the Alo Winter House party together just three weeks prior, with Kennedy even calling Raquel his “beautiful fiancée” on IG. She still appeared to be wearing her engagement bling on Wednesday, per a recent photo on the ‘gram as well. So it’s all very inneresting timing…

In case you didn’t know, the exes got engaged back in May when Kennedy popped the question at a Coachella festival-themed proposal, which later aired on the show. The 27-year-old Bravolebrity revealed the news with a series of photos from the night on Instagram, writing:

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA.”

He wrote on his account:

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”

As Bravo viewers may recall, the duo faced some issues when Kennedy struggled with addiction on VPR. He thanked Leviss in July 2020 while he marked one year of sobriety on social media, expressing:

“Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of [sic] done this without you my love. And thank you all for the support this past year.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens on the reunion! Surprised James and Raquel broke up, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via James Kennedy/Instagram]