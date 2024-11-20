Lala Kent Shares Rare Randall Emmett Co-Parenting Update AND Reveals Her Plan For MORE Kids In The Near Future!

Lala Kent is keeping it cordial with Randall Emmett — at least when it comes to co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett!

On Tuesday night, the 34-year-old reality TV veteran appeared on Bravo‘s hit late-night television show Watch What Happens Live alongside fellow guest Dorit Kemsley and longtime host Andy Cohen. During their back-and-forth, Kent was straight-up asked by Andy about her relationships with those in the Vanderpump Rules world — and her ongoing co-parenting trials with Emmett!

Remember, Lala’s connection to the film producer following their very public and very contentious split hasn’t always been the smoothest thing. But as of now, at least, it sounds like it’s going… okay?!?!

Never one to bite her tongue or hold back in literally any way, Lala updated the Emmett dynamic by admitting the duo has come to a healthy(ish) place where they focus solely on what’s best for Ocean:

“We have come to a place where … we have one thing in common and that is this child and what’s best for her.”

That’s great!! And yet it sounds like things aren’t totally perfect between ’em. While she and the 53-year-old producer do have “productive conversations” according to Kent, things are still not “always golden” as they interact. Acknowledging how she can be difficult, the VPR vet joked:

“I’m, like, a really fun ride. I’ll take you on a roller coaster. One day we’re good, and the next day, he pisses me off.”

LOLz!

But at the end of the day, all their conversations “always come back to Ocean and her well-being.” Which is good! That’s the whole point!! See her discuss that dynamic more (below):

But wait! There’s more!

In a second segment also on WWHL‘s Tuesday night episode, a fan queried Lala about whether she wants even more kids beyond Ocean and her second newborn daughter Sosa! And the answer is… a resounding yes! Yes to a third! And potentially also yes to a FOURTH?!?! Lala revealed:

“I do want a third. I think I’m gonna do it. And if I have a third, what’s one more?”

Whoa! She’s got lots of “goods” to work with when it comes to pregnancy, too, as she noted:

“I did IUI, I did not do IVF. So I didn’t freeze my eggs. I had 17 vials of the donor’s goods, and I got pregnant off of one. So I’ve still got 16 more, baby.”

Lots of vials for another child! Or two!

Ch-ch-check out more of Lala’s comments on the family matter (below):

Thoughts?! Reactions?? What do U make of all these parenting-slash-family planning updates, Perezcious readers?! Drop your takes (below)!

[Image via Randall Emmett/Instagram/Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]