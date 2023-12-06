Chris Martin ‘Feels Very Close’ To Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Despite Divorce!

Marriage may not have worked out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, but they’ll always be “family.”

It’s hard to believe it’s nearly been ten years since the two announced their separation back in March of 2014, but it sounds like they’ve really put in the work to maintain a close “coparenting relationship” — and that’s something the Coldplay frontman is “grateful” for. On Tuesday, an insider dished to Us Weekly:

“Chris couldn’t feel more grateful that he and Gwyneth have managed their coparenting relationship so seamlessly.”

The exes, of course, share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17. And according to the source, Chris is “thankful” he and the Iron Man star have “focused on putting their children first despite things not having worked out between them.” He still “feels very close to Gwyneth,” and “will always look at her as family,” according to the insider.

Wow! Honestly, it seems like they’re in an even better spot — and even closer — than when they were married! LOLz! But all jokes aside, that’s a major accomplishment! Children aren’t always put first in separations, so it’s always nice to see when celebs do the work to make sure that is the case. Good for them!

One thing that certainly helps their coparenting dynamic is the relationship Gwyneth has apparently formed with Chris’ girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson. The source spilled:

“[Chris] loves that Dakota and Gwyneth have grown close over the years and their friendship is a really beautiful thing to see.”

That takes a lot of maturity!!

Chris and Dakota have been dating since 2017, while Gwyneth married Brad Falchuk in 2018 — and we know he and Chris get along! We love to see the happy family dynamic continuing beyond the bounds of marriage. So much respect!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via NBC & Vogue/YouTube]