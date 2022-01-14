Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Corny’ Amid Paternity Drama!

Lamar Odom is once again sharing his two cents on Khloé Kardashian’s former boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal!

The former basketball player voiced his opinions about the 30-year-old athlete cheating on KoKo and subsequently fathering a child with Maralee Nichols to TMZ while out and about in Atlanta this week. He stated point-blank to the outlet:

“Dude is corny for that.”



When asked if he had reached out to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, Odom said he hasn’t “been fortunate enough to reach out to her” but praised her resilience throughout this messy situation:

“It’s too bad, but she’s gonna be alright. She’s a strong girl.”

But if given the opportunity to speak with Khloé, the 42-year-old expressed he would:

“First, I would give her a hug. I haven’t seen her in a long time. What would I say? Just to be strong. Keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”

As we mentioned before, this is not the first time that Lamar has shown support to his former wife. After Thompson publicly apologized to the Good American founder for cheating, he commented on a Facebook post wishing her “nothing but the best” at this time:

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”

