Lamar Odom Claps Back At Tristan Thompson Amid Fight Over Khloé Kardashian

Things are heating up!

Despite Khloé Kardashian making it very clear she’s against her exes fighting for her affection, Lamar Odom slammed Tristan Thompson for his recent Instagram comment, which read a lot like a death threat!

For those who may have missed it, both Lamar and Tristan were caught drooling over the KUWTK alum’s recent swimsuit thirst trap, with her ex-husband gushing:

“Hottie.”

TBH, it was a pretty natural reaction to the HAWT snapshot (below)!

While the Good American co-founder initially ignored the positive comment from her former lover, her most recent ex (who, as you’ll recall, has a long history with cheating) couldn’t let Lamar’s reaction slide. The Boston Celtics player called out the 41-year-old in a response that seemed to make light of the New York native’s 2015 overdose, saying:

“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results”

Yeesh, not a good look!! Joking about someone’s overdose is 100% NOT the way to win your girl back, TT! Especially when you’re already in the dog house for cheating!

While sources close to Khloé confirmed she didn’t like the way the boys were immaturely fighting on her feed, Lamar’s now taken the matter back into his own court by sharing a shady video to Twitter! Mocking True Thompson’s father, the former NBA player retweeted a clip with the caption:

“NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom”

In the edit (below), many notable athletes (along with Chance The Rapper, Jimmy Fallon, and Chris Rock) are seen laughing and smiling, as if at the power forward himself (but really to the truly unique rendition of The Star Spangled Banner playing in the background)!

Check it out:

NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom pic.twitter.com/GgIngzUBsh — ???? (@DayDreamThis) July 10, 2021

We guess that joke is a classier way to react to the 30-year-old’s jab than striking back himself!

Though, if Lam-Lam’s truly trying to get back together with the reality star, perhaps the former E! personality better just stay out of the drama!

It’s also probably not the best idea to start a feud with the 37-year-old’s baby daddy, given if Odom’s dreams come true and he’s seen locking lips with his ex-wife again, he’d still have to interact with the former Cleveland Cavaliers player on a regular basis! Of course, NEITHER of them have shown they’re truly worth Koko’s heart.

Regardless, this has turned into quite the messy situation! These boys are getting desperate for some attention, we suppose. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

