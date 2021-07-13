How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fighting Over Her

Poor Khloé Kardashian, being fought over by two lovelorn exes… this is definitely such a a terrible position for her…

OK, we joke, but seriously, how did the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star really feel about that little kerfuffle on social media last week? Because we definitely were shocked a little at how quickly it escalated!

In case you missed it, the Good American founder did something she’s done a thousand times before, posting a photo in which she makes a bikini look GOOD!

However, the outdoor shower pic maybe got more attention than expected. Not only did Tristan Thompson fall into the thirst trap, posting a flirtatious comment for his ex — but Lamar Odom did the same, simply calling his former wife:

“Hottie.”

We mean, he’s not wrong…

However, Tristan — despite having pushed his baby momma away with yet another cheating scandal — somehow felt she was still his in some way. Getting downright territorial, he responded to Lamar’s comment by writing to his fellow basketball player:

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Alluding to the man’s near-fatal drug overdose to threaten him?! Over a woman whose love and companionship YOU took for granted and treated like disposable trash like THREE TIMES?!

Yeesh, not a good look, Tristan!

But enough about our opinion! How did Khloé react to the beef these two cooked up?? A source told E! News on Monday:

“Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish. She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”

There you have it! If you were hoping she was going to choose sides, sorry all. It’s just not that serious.

At least, it’s not serious to her. To Tristan it’s still crucial — because, as the insider says, he still thinks there’s a chance for his relationship:

“Tristan has been desperately trying to win back Khloé. He truly loves her and wants to be with her. He hates that it couldn’t work out and has been trying really hard to make her happy.”

“Hates that it couldn’t work out”? You mean, “hates that he blew it”??

Well, tough. He had his second chance. And his second chance at a second chance. This source says it’s not gonna happen:

“Khloe is done with him romantically but they still talk every day and see each other often. They have to communicate because of True and Khloe doesn’t want any stress or tension added to her life. She keeps it cordial, but is not taking him back.”

Do YOU believe it?? E! sources are usually legit Kardashian insiders; it is their network after all — or was. But does even Khloé know for sure that she’s never going to give in again??

Let us know what YOU think in the comments (below)!

