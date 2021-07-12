Bachelorette Lead Katie Thurston BANS Contestants From Masturbating!

Looks like times are about to get REALLY, um, hard for the guys vying for Katie Thurston‘s love on The Bachelorette!

In a preview clip posted to Instagram this week, the leading lady is shown sitting down with hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe and discussing her plans for the boys fighting for her heart this coming week.

Rather than do something, uhhh, normal to the men trying to win her final rose, though, the 30-year-old reality TV star opts for a little bit of a non-traditional challenge in order to see which men have the best self-control!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) and watch as Tayshia and Kaitlyn completely miss Katie’s “self-care” comment after asking her what she had in store for the hit ABC show this time around:

OMG! Those guys seriously don’t look too happy about that little “WOWO” challenge, do they?!

Then again, fellas, it’s just a week… We’re not talking about a year here, or something.

Just… keep it in your pants!

LOLz!

