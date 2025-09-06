Last Comic Standing Winning Comedian Charged With Child Sex Crimes

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jon Reep, who won the fifth season of Last Comic Standing in 2007, likely won’t have a comedy career ever again — because he was taken into custody in North Carolina for disturbing child sex crimes!

According to the Hickory Police Department, the 53-year-old comedian was arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Friday. Take a look at his mugshot (below):

The arrest came after a grand jury in Catawba County indicted Reep on Tuesday for one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A press release stated that law enforcement discovered his crimes after receiving an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 15 that “concerned child sexual abuse material.” Per WSOC-TV, court documents stated they involved minors between one and 14 years old. Just sickening. The department continued:

“During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the account associated with this cyber tip belonged to Jonathan David Reep, 53, of Hickory.”

The press release added that police then carried out a search warrant “at the location linked to the IP address from the cyber tip” and analyzed the devices seized from the place:

“Electronic devices were seized during the execution of the search warrant and digital forensic analysis of these devices and other online communications were completed.”

A sheriff’s spokesperson told USA Today that Reep posted a $260,000 bond on Friday and is free pending his next court appearance. He also was supposed to appear at the Paramount Theater in Goldsboro that same day. However, it is possibly being rescheduled. The theater informed TMZ:

“We did not book Jon Reep, our theatre was rented by a third-party producer who has booked other comedians and musical acts with us. We have just learned of Mr. Reep’s situation, and we immediately contacted the producer for clarification. We are forced to cancel tonight’s performance and together we will determine if there is to be a rescheduled date. Existing ticket holders will be given the opportunity to retain their tickets for a possible future date, or they will be issued a refund.”

It’s an absolutely horrific case. Reaction? Let us know in the comments.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

