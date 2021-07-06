Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Ask For Prayers During Scary ER Visit With Newborn Baby!

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and her hubby Chris Lane had a terrifying Fourth of July weekend when their newborn baby Dutton landed in the hospital!

On Monday, the country crooner asked for prayers from his dedicated fans but didn’t go into much detail about what was up with his child. He did say in an Instagram video (screenshot below):

“It’s been a night. Poor guy.”

In the clip, the Big, Big Plans singer’s wife was seen holding Dutton in the background, while the father reflected in the caption:

“Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers.”

So awful!

Thankfully, the outpouring of love seems to have worked because later that night, Lauren took to her social media to update worried fans that the family was “home and resting!” She went into further detail of the “rough evening,” explaining:

“Went to ER at 9pm thinking Dutton had an ear infection. 14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap.”

Wow, that sounds intense! The 31-year-old continued to share more good news but suggested the kiddo is not out of the woods just yet, concluding:

“Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn’t turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

How scary!

Luckily, Dutton continues to do well on Tuesday morning, as the Take Back Home Girl vocalist shared an adorable new video (below)!

This shocking ER trip comes just under a month since the family first left the hospital with their little one after Lauren gave birth on June 8. The happy couple (who tied the knot in October of 2019) couldn’t have been cuter when introducing the world to their firstborn, as the former flight attendant gushed on her feed:

“Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

The proud pops also shared his own tribute to his son’s arrival, writing:

“Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world.”

More recently, the 36-year-old reflected on fatherhood with E! News, emphasizing his lack of sleep these days! LOLz! He dished:

“It’s been a little exhausting, but it’s been the most incredible thing and we’re both so blessed and happy. It’s been so unpredictable. I’ve heard so many people say, ‘You just get ready. You better hold on tight’ and I expected to be exhausted and to not get nearly the amount of sleep that I’m used to, but I think that’s probably been the hardest part.”

With a busy schedule like his, we bet!! We’re so relieved the little guy is on the mend — here’s to hoping he is back to full health soon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Send your well wishes to Dutty Buddy in the comments (below)!

