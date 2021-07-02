Snooki's Look-Alike Daughter Recreates Incredible Photo From The Jersey Shore Star's Childhood! Awww!

This is the CUTEST thing EVER!

Snooki showed off her daughter’s sense of old-school fashion on Thursday night, while having some fun with a look-alike pose that we can’t get over! Seriously, this warmed our hearts SO much!

The Jersey Shore superstar’s 6-year-old girl, Giovanna, can be seen in the image perfectly replicating a throwback pic of her momma when she was 6 years old and snacking on a bowl of popcorn! Seriously, it’s hard to tell which pic is which when you see them side by side (below):

Amazing!

The eyebrows, the white tie in the hair, the cute nose and cheeks with those little dimples in the smile… even down to the outfit and the placement of the popcorn! It’s PERFECT! Sorry to Snooki’s hubs Jionni LaValle, but G def has momma’s looks!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Have U ever done family recreation pics like that with your kids??

[Image via Snooki/Instagram]