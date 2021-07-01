Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Says She’s ‘Not Really Able To Do Anything’ After Suffering Neck Injury

It has not been Hannah Brown’s year when it comes to injuries!

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old former Bachelorette shared a selfie of herself wearing some comfy clothes as she relaxed in bed with a Monsters, Inc stuffed animal after apparently suffering a neck injury. Brown explained in the Instagram Story snapshot that she fell and hurt her neck on Monday night, saying:

“I’ve been super nauseous from the pain and not really able to do anything. Send some prayers and healing energy my way!”

Take a look at the post (below):

It looks like Hannah won’t be going into full-on beast mode anytime soon! The beauty pageant queen hasn’t revealed any more details about the fall or how she’s doing since posting the pic. However, she did share some footage and pictures on the ‘gram of her recent trip to Nashville with boyfriend Adam Woolard later in the day. So it might have happened either on or after the romantic getaway. Who knows!

This isn’t the first wound the reality star has dealt with over the years. Back in January, Brown revealed she suffered some lingering injuries from her time on Dancing with the Stars that have prevented her from working out. She expressed how it took some time to regain the motivation to start exercising again after taking a break:

“I think this political climate and with COVID has been hard for all of us and me too. Usually, when I’m struggling, dealing with my mental health, I can go to working out. Well, for the past five months, maybe almost six, I haven’t been able to work out like I used to, and … it really brought me down because I didn’t know another way. I’m either zero, 100. All in, nothing. And I definitely let it get me down. But I’m really starting to finally get that motivation back and I want to share it with you guys because I think a lot of us can relate to going a long time without working out, and sometimes it feels impossible to start again.”

Granted, she was also dealing with a ton of serious social issues at the time as well. But we digress…

The TV personality, who won season 28 of DWTS in November 2019, then confessed that she didn’t realize how serious her injuries were following the show. And while Hannah always had “issues and pains,” the dance competition aggravated those old afflictions:

“I am still going to the doctor and trying to figure it out but I think a lot of my body hurting comes from some issues that started on Dancing With the Stars and I just kept going from zero to 100 — I’m either all or nothing — and pushed it too much to where I now have, like, some issues that I am having to deal with.”

Dancing is no joke, folks! And here’s hoping her mystery fall didn’t add any stress to her previous injuries again! Sending her all the positive and healing energy her way!

[Image via Hannah Brown/Instagram]