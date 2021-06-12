The Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell & Country Star Chris Lane Welcome Baby!

Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane’s big, big plans are finally here! The couple finally welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday!!

The new momma revealed the happy news on Thursday via Instagram, writing:

“Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

Ch-ch-check out the adorable pic (below):

The musician also shared a sweet video of him holding their son on his account, expressing:

“Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers???????? I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world”

AWW!! We couldn’t be happier for the pair!

In case you missed it, the former Bachelor finalist first announced she was preggers on December 6 when her hubby shared a video of their boy’s sonogram on Instagram! With some of his acoustic song Big, Big Plans playing in the background, it was clear the pair couldn’t be more excited to enter into a new phase of life together!

The country crooner sang (in the video below):

“She don’t know I got some big, big plans

Build a little house out on some hand-me-down land

Find a little island where we go to get tan

I bet we take our kids down there one day”

Singing their dreams into existence!! LOVE it! After meeting in 2015 at a radio show, Lauren and Chris didn’t link up ’til 2018, but it was love at (second) sight because they married just one year later! Since then, they’ve been eager to start a family, the 31-year-old gushing in her own announcement post:

“A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Literally not one person had a negative thing to say about this joyous news — not even Lauren’s ex-fiancé Ben Higgins! After their very public split in 2017 following their Bachelor engagement on Season 20 of the now controversial series, Ben couldn’t hold back his excitement for his former girl. He commented on the post:

“Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!”

It really is! But as Bushnell was “soaking it all in” throughout these last few months of MAJOR body changes and lots of anticipation, she took to the ‘Gram to acknowledge some negativity that had seeped into her head. The Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? star shared at 25 weeks along:

“Pregnancy is amazing! Reminder to not compare yourself to others. This is my belly but everyone’s looks different! I have compared myself to friends who are about as far along as me or have been pregnant before and worried that maybe my belly or baby was too big for my gestation and for it being my first.”

She continued:

“But I have to remind myself everyone is different. Everyone’s bodies are different and every baby is different but all are so beautiful!”

See her stunning baby bump at the time (below)!

She also included a throwback to her early days pregnant, joking:

“Throw back to 12 weeks pregnant when I couldn’t believe how much my belly was growing ”

LOLz!! Like we said, every little change must feel so major when you’re pregnant. Hah!

Congratulations to the happy couple!! We just know you’re both going to be such wonderful parents always putting your son first! And we cannot wait to hear all these news songs the kiddo will surely inspire, Chris!

[Image via Lauren Bushnell Lane/Instagram]