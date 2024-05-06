Pregnant Lea Michele Looks ENCHANTED On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

Lea Michele has made her way to the Met Gala red carpet!

The Glee star just arrived at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Arts and she looks enchanting! She’s wearing a custom, teal Rodarte gown, which beautifully shows off her baby bump. Her look is also trailed by a lengthy tulle train and detailed with little white flowers around her chest. See (below):

Lea Michele arrived to the #MetGala in BABY blue ???????? pic.twitter.com/O3px8d9i4g — MTV (@MTV) May 6, 2024

Beautiful! She really looks like she just stepped out of The Garden of Time with this timeless look! And the vibrant brings her pregnancy glow out all the more!

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]