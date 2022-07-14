Forget The Drama For A Day! Lea Michele Remembers Late Cory Monteith On 9th Anniversary Of His Death

Lea Michele is taking a quick break from riding the high of her Funny Girl casting to pay tribute to someone who has a very special place in her heart.

On Wednesday, the Glee alum took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback pic of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith, who tragically passed away at 31 years old after a drug overdose.

The pic, which was shared on the 9th anniversary of Cory’s death, showed the then-co-stars smiling at each other while working on an episode of Glee together; Lea donned a light blue dress while her beau rocked a tux. Keeping the tribute short and sweet, the 35-year-old captioned the pic with a red heart emoji.

As fans know, the pair dated from 2012 until Monteith’s July 2013 death. In 2019, she married Zandy Reich, with whom she shares 1-year-old son, Ever Leo.

It’s always so heartbreaking to think about how we lost this talented performer far too soon.

