Richard Simmons Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis After Shocking Fans With Post About ‘Dying’!

Richard Simmons may not be “dying,” but he DID have a scary run-in with skin cancer.

Earlier this week, the fitness icon startled fans after posting on Facebook that he was “dying”. He eerily wrote:

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day.”

His reps later revealed to Entertainment Tonight he’s not, in fact, dying, and that his post was just meant to inspire fans to live their lives to the fullest before we all inevitably die. OK… The home exercise routine superstar followed up with a second post to assure fans, which you can read all about HERE.

The guy has always been a ray of sunshine, you know? But usually he doesn’t talk about anything so morbid… So it makes you wonder if something went down to make him think about his mortality like that. And it kinda sounds like it!

On Tuesday, 75-year-old took to Facebook yet again to share with followers that he was diagnosed with skin cancer! Though he didn’t detail exactly when things went down, he revealed the scary story to fans:

“Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on I the morning and the evening….it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist.”

He continued:

“I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous. He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel [sic] Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed.”

Whoa! Scary! But he acted quickly, reaching out to dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon Dr. Ralph A. Massey, who got right to work on treating Richard’s condition:

“He explained that he has to burn my skin to remove the cancer cells. There was no numbing it just had to be done with a small instrument. As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek. You can’t cry during this and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes. ‘Come back in an hour and a half and see if I got it all out.’”

But unfortunately, the doctor did NOT get it all. Richard continued:

“After driving around the city, I went back to some sad news. I didn’t get it all out. He burned my face again. This time was worse than before… It was deeper. I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth. ‘Come back in another hour and a half.’ ….to be continued…”

What a scary thing to leave fans on a “to be continued” about! But luckily, the wait wasn’t long.

On Wednesday, the fitness guru took to the social media app once more with part two of his story, informing fans:

“Well the third time was a charm. With a smile on his face, he said, ‘We got all the cancer cells out.’ I gave him a hug. We are not done yet I have to stitch your face up. It took about 45 Minutes and I was done. ‘I don’t want to see you back here again.’ Before I left, he checked my arms, my back, my chest and my legs. I had a little Frankenstein under my right eye for a while. He gave me some cream to put on it which I did religiously. Because of his fine work I don’t have a scar.”

Thank goodness! We’re so happy to hear he’s okay!

Richard went on to detail that some of his friends haven’t been as lucky, but ultimately pleaded with fans to get their check ups. He concluded:

“I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up. Love, Richard”

Wow… Well, we agree with Dr. Ralph. We hope Richard never has to see him again!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Does his post about dying make more sense now? Let us know in the comments down below.

