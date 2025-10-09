Channing Tatum Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Everly Just 'Yelled At' Him For The First Time -- Over THIS!

Channing Tatum‘s 12-year-old daughter is getting so opinionated — and she doesn’t mind making sure her dad knows it!

On Thursday, the Magic Mike star sat down on The Drew Barrymore Show and made some rare comments about his daughter Everly. While chatting with host Drew Barrymore, he asked about her daughters Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11, before adding:

“I don’t know when yours started changing or if [they started changing], but it’s just happening for me.”

Uh oh…

What kind of changing, exactly? Their attitudes! The dreaded TEEN thing! The 45-year-old actor said of his daughter:

“She was always like, you know, pretty opinionated, very strong-willed, but now it’s like just on a whole different level. I got yelled at in an escape room yesterday. Like, she’s never yelled at me before.”

OMG, an escape room?? Ha!

Related: Farrah Abraham Takes 16-Year-Old Daughter To Get MASSIVE Stomach Tattoo!

But the puzzle was clearly very serious business for Everly. Her dad continued:

“All I did I was like, [say] ‘I wonder what..’ she’s like, ‘Dad, don’t touch that!’ And I’m like, ‘Whoa, what was that?’ We’re both trying to solve this problem and now I feel like we have to go to therapy because of that moment.”

Wrapping up his story, Channing quipped:

“Like, that was not you. Her eyes changed. Like, they just went shark black or something. It was crazy.”

LOLz!!

Those teenage years are hitting early… He’s got less than a year until she finally hits 13! Get ready!

Watch for yourself around the 4:16 timestamp (below):

Oh, kids say the darndest things! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]