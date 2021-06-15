Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen, Claims Michael Costello Bullied Her: 'Pot Calling The Kettle Black'

Leona Lewis is calling Michael Costello a big hypocrite for sharing his unsavory experiences with Chrissy Teigen!

As we reported, the Project Runway alum took to social media to allege that he was on suicide watch just a week ago because of a years-long campaign from Teigen to get him blacklisted from the fashion industry over what he claims was just a misunderstanding.

Costello believed Chrissy’s attack on him stemmed from a “Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down.” Chrissy apparently wouldn’t listen to Michael’s repeated attempts to explain the situation and allegedly went out of her way to destroy his career — which ultimately made him become suicidal.

The designer’s post was met with support and love from fans and fellow celebs. However, the Bleeding Love singer thought Costello coming forward about Chrissy was like “the pot calling the kettle black,” because the designer apparently mistreated the British crooner in the past.

The hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to defend Teigen and accuse Costello of bullying her back in 2014 — weirdly, the same year he claimed the Cravings author started her campaign against him. Lewis began:

“I usually don’t speak on subjects like this. But honestly I feel that I have to say something as I’ve dealt with years of insecurity from it. I don’t condone any kind of bully behavior and I’m sorry for what Michael Costello went through. I wanted to share my experience in 2014. I was asked to take part in a fashion show to raise money for charity. Michael Costello was assigned as my designer. As an excited young woman, I flew all the way to New York and was so honored to work with him because I adored his dresses.”

The now-36-year-old went on to claim she was “made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable” at the fitting because “the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want it to fit me” before Costello decided to cancel on her, which she believes was because of her body type. She continued:

“This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me. At the next fitting, the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up. He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required.”

Leona revealed the encounter made her feel “so embarrassed and deeply hurt,” musing:

“Because I didn’t look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress. I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn’t walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all.”

The starlet went as far as to say that she suffered “both personally and professionally” from the experience, adding:

“I feel like I was made to look as though I pulled out and was being difficult and as an affect of those actions I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally. The most hurtful thing is that it was to raise money for charity, and this went against everything we were trying to do.”

She then called Michael out for sharing his experience with Chrissy after the supermodel apologized for bullying other celebs on social media, claiming he was essentially kicking the Chrissy’s Court star when she was down by sharing his truth.

The London native wrote:

“I was left with deep insecurities after this and I’ve had to work hard over the years to love my body. I’m so proud of how curves are celebrated today but back then it was a different story and there was hardly any representation for women who were not a standard small size. I know that his designs are catered to women of all sizes now, and I’m glad he saw the light over the years. We all make mistakes, I know I have, but at this time I feel that when people apologize (Chrissy) and show sincere remorse and rehabilitation for their actions, we should embrace them and not try to kick them when they’re down.”

For what it’s worth, Leona acknowledged that Michael’s experience was “awful,” but maintained that he was also a bully and needed to hold himself accountable. She concluded:

“I’m not discounting Michael’s experience as that is an awful thing to go through and I wish him so much love and healing. I’m sure this will come as a shock as I never told him how this made me feel. But the pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn’t sit right with me. Bullying comes in many different forms. We need love, we need accountability, we need forgiveness, none of us are perfect… We are trying our best and learning. I’m sorry for anyone who has gone through any kind of bullying, I’m also sorry if I’ve ever hurt anyone without knowing it, as I’m sure was the case with Michael.”

Wow. This really goes to show you how our actions affect other people!

We’re so sad to hear what happened to Leona. That seriously sounds like an incredibly painful experience. But isn’t she essentially doing what she’s accusing Michael of doing? Is accusing the guy who just said he was on suicide watch of bullying not kicking him when he’s down? Is this not yet another pot-calling-the-kettle-black situation?

Share YOUR thoughts (below), Perezcious readers. Either way, the message is clear: people need to do better, and be kinder to one another!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]