RHOC Alum Gretchen Rossi SLAMS 'Disgusting' Chrissy Teigen Over Michael Costello's Bullying Accusations

Gretchen Rossi is not mincing words when it comes to giving her opinion on Chrissy Teigen’s ongoing cyberbullying controversy!

The former RHOC star called out the Cravings author for allegedly cyberbullying Project Runway designer Michael Costello for a number of years, to the point where he became suicidal.

While Teigen has yet to publicly comment on Costello’s claims, Rossi made her thoughts known. She called John Legend’s wife “disgusting” in a comment on the designer’s post, writing:

“So disgraceful. I’m so proud of you for speaking up and sharing your truth about what happened my sweet friend.”

The Bravolebrity didn’t hold back her thoughts on the Lip Sync Battle co-host, whose past cruel DMs and tweets to certain celebs have resurfaced over the past few weeks, causing her to lose fans and business deals. Gretchen continued:

“This disgusting person has shown over and over again who she is and what she is capable of. No one should ever say the things she said to you or the many others she has been so cruel to. You are so loved and supported!”

Shade aside, it’s so great to see Gretchen send support and love to Costello, who alleged that Chrissy’s actions led to him being on suicide watch just a week ago.

In a heartfelt post, the designer claimed that, in 2014, the model tried to get him blacklisted in the fashion industry after she “apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down.” Michael said he tried to explain what happened to Chrissy, but the model didn’t listen and merely “told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on.”

The designer alleged that Teigen and her stylist pal Monica Rose banded together to “threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.” In screenshots he shared of her messages, the Cravings author told him:

“Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Chrissy didn’t acknowledge any encounter like this in the apology she issued earlier on Monday, before Costello came forward. Focusing more on Courtney Stodden’s claims that Teigen encouraged the model (who uses they/them pronouns) to kill themself, the embattled internet personality chalked up her mean words to her being a “troll” and wanting people to think she was cool for roasting other celebs.

She wrote:

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

It’s unclear if this lengthy apology will help heal Chrissy’s reputation, but it sounds like she has more explaining and apologizing to do — especially if even more people start to come forward!

What do U think about all this dramz, Perezcious readers?

