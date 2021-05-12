Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Repeatedly Telling A Then-Teenage Courtney Stodden To Kill Herself

Chrissy Teigen is holding herself accountable… but is it enough?

On Wednesday, the social media sensation took to Twitter to address the claims that she told a then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden to die, both publicly and in private DMs.

The Bring The Funny host wrote in a series of tweets:

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

She continued:

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am… And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

It definitely seems like an authentic apology. But is it enough to forget the gravity of what John Legend‘s wife — who recently cited bullies as part of her own reason for leaving Twitter earlier this year — said to an unstable teenager after they skyrocketed to fame for marrying a then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison?

As we reported, the now-26-year-old recently revealed to the The Daily Beast that Teigen not only targeted her in mean tweets, but actual private DMs where the swimsuit model allegedly told them to “kill myself,” too. They recalled:

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die’… People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

So what do U think about this apology, Perezcious readers? Is it enough considering how cruel and vile Chrissy was to a teenager? We obviously have our own past we’re not proud of, and we do know people can change, but what’s your take? Sound off (below).

