Sharon Stone Reveals Young Boyfriend Dumped Her Because She Wouldn't Use Botox!

What the serious eff is wrong with men?!

Sharon Stone is an all-time dime and one of the biggest sex symbols to ever grace the silver screen. And some young guy who got to date her threw that away because of some wrinkles? Gross.

The Basic Instinct star spoke to Vogue Arabia for an interview published on Tuesday and did not hold back while complaining about the agism she’s experiencing in both her career and private life.

The 63-year-old revealed she was in a relationship recently with a younger man, and the subject of getting work done came up. Sharon says the unnamed boyfriend asked her if she’d considered using Botox, and she got understandably offended, telling him:

“It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.”

LOVE the sass. Sharon spilled:

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

Hell, yeah!

As for the identity of this fella, Sharon was too classy to let that slip. There was a rumor just last month she was dating a 25-year-old rapper named RMR.

When she and her son were asked about it, they laughed, with Roan telling the paps they “couldn’t have asked a funnier question.” At the time many thought this was a denial. But maybe it was because she’d just given the kid the boot?? Hmm.

Sharon got candid about why Botox was a particularly sore subject for her even though she did use it in the ’90s. She told the mag:

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”

OMG. We completely forgot about that! The terrifying health scare made her rethink her whole perception of Botox from being associated with “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.” Yeah, that’ll do it.

As far as general agism goes, she and her similarly aged friends have been combating that recently, supporting one another because “life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older.” For instance, the recent topless poolside pic she posted was not about thirst. It was about Sharon and a friend showing one another how hot they still are. It worked! The Quick & The Dead star ended up sharing the image for all the world to see. She told Vogue:

“I posted it because I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you’re 45 and people walk by you like you’re not there.”

No chance of anyone walking by without noticing this photo!

For future reference, guys, if you’re dating an older woman, don’t ask about Botox or other work. If you’re not happy with who you’re dating, just be a man and walk away — preferably without ghosting. As Sharon put it, “please find your way to the exit.” Because you are wasting the time of a goddess with a lot of other options!

