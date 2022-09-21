Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's Budding Romance Heads Into The 'Very Into Each Other' Phase!

The sparks continue to fly between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid!

After making headlines for their budding romance, a source for Entertainment Tonight spilled that the couple is “the real deal” and are enjoying their time together so far. Whoa! The insider shared on Wednesday:

“Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they’re both happy.”

As we’ve been reporting, the 47-year-old actor was back in the spotlight after moving on from his girlfriend Camila Morrone with Gigi – whom he hooked up with over the summer. Thus, breaking his track record of not dating women over the age of 25! They’ve recently been spotted getting cozy together in New York City during Fashion Week this month. The two were even seen at Casa Cipriani for an after-party hosted by the Titanic star’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol, where a source shared with ET that they “looked very flirty” and “were canoodling” throughout the evening. Meanwhile, another insider said of their romantic outing:

“Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together, and Leo is very attracted to Gigi.”

While it was initially believed the 27-year-old model wasn’t interested in starting a romantic relationship with Leo at the moment, it seemed that things have heated up between the duo! Sources confirmed to ET that they are dating. However, it sounds like things are not serious between the two yet! Page Six previously noted they are “taking it slow” right now – meaning rather than “mostly hanging out with groups,” but they’ve gone out “solo a handful of times.” The insider for the outlet noted that Leo isn’t rushing into anything since he recently broke up with Camila:

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

A source for E! News also insisted that the Don’t Look Up star is “not exclusive” with anyone yet. But who knows! That could change if things continue to go well for Gigi and Leo! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe they are the “real deal,” or will this romance fizzle out fast? Drop your thoughts on their relationship in the comments below.

