Shakira Breaks Silence On ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Split From Gerard Piqué!

Shakira is finally shedding light after calling it quits with Gerard Piqué!

In a new cover story for Elle released on Wednesday, the pop star got candid about what it has been like to separate from her partner of 11 years amid shocking cheating scandals. Sadly, it sounds like it’s been a really dark time for her and their two kids, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Oh no!

As we reported, the couple announced in June they were breaking up after Spanish outlet El Periodico claimed Shakira caught Gerard in bed with another woman and then kicked him out of their home. He reportedly went to live in his old bachelor pad in Barcelona and began a party lifestyle. Shakira’s yet to acknowledge the cheating scandal outright, but for the first time, she’s no longer holding back her feelings toward her ex!

Speaking openly about this monumental transition in her life, the 45-year-old singer shared:

“Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview. I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

The doting mother has tried to protect their sons from overhearing too much of the drama, but that is becoming more challenging now that they are in school and on the internet. She admitted:

“So it’s hard. And I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

The Waka Waka vocalist added:

“I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”

We feel so sorry for the young boys!

It can’t be easy for any of them now that Gerard has moved on so quickly, either! The Spanish professional footballer has since been seen with another woman, Clara Chia Marti, 23, reportedly his new girlfriend. They were photographed kissing at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Spain just months after the sudden split — when Shakira was reportedly still devastated their relationship was over. When asked to discuss how and why their love life imploded, Shakira expressed:

“I think that those details are somehow too private to share, at least at this very moment — everything is so raw and new. I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.”

To prove her point, she discussed the “really nomadic life” she led before settling down for her family’s best interest, noting she was “traveling non-stop” for her career, all while taking care of her young children and supporting her significant other at the same time. Things changed when Milan and Sasha reached the age to attend school, and she sacrificed her passions for her family:

“Once Milan started school, at the end of 2014, I knew that my constant travel and nomadic existence had to be put on the back burner and my career had to be put in second gear. I knew that when he started school I had to settle down, plant roots in Barcelona, and be there for him and for Gerard and then later on for Sasha as well. As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right? Either he would stop his contract with Barcelona and move to the U.S. with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that instead. And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”

Pretty powerful statement! Tells us a lot about her priorities vs. his!

These last few months have also been challenging for another very different reason. In June, around the same time this scandal was making headlines, the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s father, William Mebarak Chadid, had a “bad fall.” Shak explained:

“And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”

Such a stressful and emotional time! We wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone. Shakira went say she’s only been able to get through this time in her life by reminding herself of the example she wants to set for her kids:

“So you ask me how I manage this. And I just manage, I guess, reminding myself that I need to become an example for my kids, that I need to be what they want, what I want them to become. And I want to be there, also, for all the people who have shown me their love and support. That is my biggest strength. That’s my most powerful engine right now.”

Whoa… Such an honest reflection of her tough summer! You can read way more from her interview HERE, including a breakdown of her tax fraud and evasion case! Plus, you can see her stunning cover shot and spread (below)! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Gerard Piqué/Shakira/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]