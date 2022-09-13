More Than A Rumor? Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Spotted Partying Together Amid Dating Speculation!

Is Leonardo DiCaprio gonna get his chance?!

Ever since the Titanic star split from his girlfriend Camila Morrone, rumors have been swirling that he has his sights set on Gigi Hadid, whom he reportedly hooked up with over the summer. A pretty remarkable pick for one reason: she’s over his 25-year-old age limit! LOLz!

Last we heard earlier this week, the model had no interest in making things romantic with Leo “right now,” even though they’ve been “hanging out” in groups and growing close. Those last reports dropped Monday, and now we’re learning some new juicy scoop making us wonder if she’s already changed her mind?!

Related: Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement ‘Put A Strain’ On Gisele Bündchen

According to Us Weekly insiders on Tuesday, the potential new couple was spotted together partying in New York City over the weekend! Yes, really!

Per one eyewitness, the 47-year-old actor and 27-year-old fashionista were seen hanging out together on Saturday at a New York Fashion Week afterparty. Another onlooker noticed they were seated at the same table at the event. Hmm. Sounds promising! FWIW, other notable stars in attendance were Venus Williams and Ben Simmons. So, the big question is: were Leo and Gigi there as an item? Or was it just a friendly get-together??

At the very least, this sighting makes it clear these two are still very much in each other’s lives, so who knows, romance could spark at any minute! When the timing’s right for Gigi, we suppose! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Gigi might be interested in Leo at this point? Or is she still playing hard to get?? Send your guesses in (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/MEGA]