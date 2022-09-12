Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Are 'Hanging Out' & Getting Close In NYC

So much for Gigi Hadid not being interested in Leonardo DiCaprio!

As you know, Leo and Gigi have made headlines over the past two weeks for their over-the-summer fling. After splitting from his ex Camila Morrone right after her 25th birthday, he’s been enjoying his time with the 27-year-old to say the least. At first they were reported to be just “partying together” by Deux Moi, but it eventually turned into hookups per an anonymous source for Life & Style. The actor apparently wanted a little more than a hookup, though. And she must be pretty special for him to want more, as she’s completely broken his unspoken “no one over 25” rule — a rule the internet has had a lot of fun with lately!

Last week things weren’t looking too hopeful for The Wolf of Wall Street alum, as a source told US Weekly even though the 47-year-old is crushing hard on his summer love — she doesn’t feel the same way and only likes him as a friend:

“Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest. They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

If you’ll recall, we did mention how the added “right now” may hint the friend zone isn’t exactly set in stone. And according to what a source told People on Monday, it may be true — the two have been “hanging out” together in New York City:

“They are getting to know each other.”

Ooh!

The insider clarified fans can’t get too excited, though, as the pair are not “dating” — at least not yet. A second source says even though things aren’t official, DiCaprio is still trying to win over the model:

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi.”

He’s definitely still interested! But is her interest changing at all? A third insider details the pair have been only hanging out in “groups” and the Don’t Look Up star has been spending time with his family:

“They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

So, should this be considered serious if he’s introducing Hadid to his friends and family? Or is it just a friendly thing? One thing is for sure in all of this, though — they’re still spending time together! If something wasn’t there, whether a friendship or romance, they’d go their separate ways. And it’s already been confirmed through news of their hookups they’re very attracted to one another…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Leo and Gigi going to be making their couple debut soon or are they just good friends? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

