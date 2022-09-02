Leonardo DiCaprio Hooked Up With Gigi Hadid 'A Few Times' This Summer?!

Did Leonardo DiCaprio cheat… on dating anyone over 25??

We just learned this week that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star split with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone. The internet had quite a lot of fun with the news — considering it played perfectly into his habit of splitting up with girls once they turn 25 years old. It’s a bizarrely consistent pattern that has not even adjusted as he’s gotten older. (He’s now 47.)

Thus the breakup seemed a fait accompli, and folks largely ignored reports about why they split. For instance a source told E! News they’d simply grown apart and that “distance played a factor.” Another insider told The Sun the pairing had reached its “natural conclusion” — which, again, seems to have been Camila reaching the ripe old age of 25.

But a new report from Life & Style may have you questioning both the breakup AND the rumored rule! A source previously told the tabloid the breakup was gradual, and the couple had even been off-and-on recently:

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die. With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

But was there a deciding factor in that break becoming permanent? Another insider told the mag on Wednesday he already found another gal pal — one he’s “super attracted” to!

Gigi Hadid!

Wow! If that’s true, what a pairing! The source claimed:

“Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer.”

Deux Moi did report they’d been seen in the club “partying close together” in NYC in July! Could this be a real thing?? The insider said of the unexpected pairing:

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

It’s true, she’s a very chill supermodel, that is his type… But also, she’s… How do we say this politely? Well… she’s 27 years old! Is this against DiCaprio Law?? P***y Posse Protocol??

If this is legit, it seems he doesn’t care!

A second source added:

“It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends”

Innerestingly, L&S‘ third source actually denied they were physical, saying they were just hanging out as friends. Hmm.

Do YOU think they really hooked up? Either way, it doesn’t exactly sound like wedding plans are being made. The only real thing it would change is the odds for any 27-year-olds out there who still want to get some of that headphone-wearing, MGMT-soundtracked Leo action! All you need to do is… oh… look like Gigi Hadid?

