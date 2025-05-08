Leonardo DiCaprio Secretly Made His Met Gala Debut With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti!

You will never believe who secretly made their debut at the 2025 Met Gala!

Apparently, Leonardo DiCaprio attended fashion’s biggest night for the first time ever with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti! No one saw him during the highly viewed red carpet on Monday, unfortunately! That’s because the 50-year-old actor opted not to join the model on the step and repeat and headed straight inside to the party instead. However, Leo couldn’t fly under the radar entirely that evening, thanks to Vogue’s photographer Andre D. Wagner! He got a pic of Leo inside the event! Nice!

In a snapshot posted on Wednesday, the Titanic star is seen slightly smiling and covering his face with his hand while walking into the museum with Vittoria. His look for the night? He didn’t have anything elaborate on like Colman Domingo or his date! He just sported a simple tuxedo and bowtie, as usual. Check it out (below):

Guess we know why Leo didn’t show up for the red carpet! He barely put any effort into his look! He really focused on just the “fine” part of “Superfine” we guess! LOLz!

