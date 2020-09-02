Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Delivers Powerful Spoken Word Poem On Chadwick Boseman’s Passing: ‘I Thought We Had More Time’

Letitia Wright is opening up about her time with Chadwick Boseman, and admitting she wishes she’d had the opportunity to say goodbye before his death late last week.

The 26-year-old Black Panther actress, who played sister Shuri to Boseman’s T’Challa in the iconic Marvel film, released a spoken word poem on her Instagram page Tuesday. In it, she lamented not being more present before Boseman’s death at just 43 years old, which came days ago after a very private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Wright admitted in the poem that she “messaged [Boseman] a couple times, but I thought you were just busy,” showing regret for not doing more to reach out to the film star ahead of his passing. It’s an understandable emotion, of course; the 42 star only revealed his grave diagnosis to a very select group of people, leaving most everyone else in his orbit — and the world — shocked when he succumbed to the disease this past Friday.

Along with the poem itself, Wright shared a video accompanying it, which ends with photos of the two together during better times in the past, as you can see (below):

Wow. Very powerful!

You can read Wright’s full spoken word piece here:

“It is written, there is nothing new under the sun.

But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine.

Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in.

Tears flowing, rivers so deep

I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.

A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm.

You always moved with grace and ease.

Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.

Words can’t describe how I feel. How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality.

I wish I got to say goodbye. I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy.

I didn’t know you were dealing with so much.

But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.

And I’ll never forget the day that I met you, before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you. God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will.

But now, my heart is broken, searching for old message of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity. I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the front room as Ryan gave us notes.

I thought this would be forever. This hurts.

I’m trusting God to heal all wounds.

It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness.

Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

You’re forever in my heart.”

And in a manner similar to Danai Gurira in her post memorializing Boseman’s passing, Wright further shared a second pic of her and the late film star hugging at a public event; click HERE to see that photo, too.

Our thoughts continue to be with Boseman’s family, friends, loved ones, and beloved colleagues as they process his tragic, untimely death.

R.I.P., Black Panther…

