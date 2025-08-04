Liam Neeson’s Son Seemingly Supports His Dad’s Relationship With Pamela Anderson! LOOK! 

So many people are shipping Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson!

The Naked Gun co-stars have taken their on-screen chemistry into the real world and just debuted their new relationship. They seem so sweet together – and they already have so much support from fans AND family! After Pamela shared a series of flirty photos with Liam on Instagram on Friday, his youngest son Daniel seemingly offered his stamp of approval on the new couple. He commented:

Aw! That seems positive!

See the full post he was reacting to (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

The 73-year-old shared Daniel, 28, and his other son Micháel, 30, with his late wife Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009 after sustaining a head injury while skiing. She was 45. It was a really tough loss for the whole family, and it’s why even her sister seems happy to see Liam falling for someone new all these years later! He deserves to feel that happiness again!

Meanwhile, The Last Showgirl alum shares Brandon and Dylan with her ex-husband Tommy Lee. Brandon has been outspoken in support of the pair, telling Access Hollywood in late July that “they’re such great costars” and “have such a great onscreen chemistry.” He added:

“It means it’s well done. … They both did such an amazing job. And it’s actually really cool to see both of them in their comedic element.”

The same day, Us Weekly learned Liam caught IRL feelings for Pam on-set back in 2024, and that he was the one to make the first move. Seems like everyone’s been rooting for them BTS for a while! Cute!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

