Liam Neeson’s Late Wife Natasha Richardson’s Sister Reacts To Him Moving On With Pamela Anderson!

The whole world seems to agree that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are perfect together… But what about his late wife’s family?

The Taken star appears more radiant than he has in YEARS since his late love Natasha Richardson tragically passed away in 2009. Since her premature death, he’s pretty much pulled the plug on his love life… Until he met Pammy on the set of The Naked Gun. And now they’re totally smitten with each other! But how does Natasha’s sister feel? No need to wonder any longer!

Related: Liam Neeson Made The First Move With Pamela Anderson!

So you know those totally adorable photos Pamela shared on Instagram on Friday? You know, the black-and-white ones where she and Liam are laughing and throwing popcorn at each other? These ones:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

SO cute, right?! And you know who agrees? Natasha’s sister Joely Richardson!

The 101 Dalmatians star took to the comments section the same day to seemingly share her stamp of approval. Without typing any actual words, she lovingly left for red heart emojis. See (below):

Awww! That’s so sweet! We’re so glad she’s happy for them! It must feel good to see her brother-in-law so giddy once again.

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Joely Richardson/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]