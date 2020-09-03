Liam Payne CONFIRMS Engagement To Maya Henry — But Why Don’t Fans Believe They’ll Get Married?!

Liam Payne is head over heels for his newly minted fiancée, Maya Henry!

The One Direction alum confirmed the reports he’s engaged to the 20-year-old model in a cheery appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, telling the hosts that he’s celebrating a week of other big milestones as well.

After being congratulated on the engagement, the 27-year-old replied:

“Yeah, we’re just really happy. I mean, in the last week, I’ve just had a birthday, my son [Bear] has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me, really, actually, which is great.”

The engagement news was originally reported last week, hours after Maya was spotted wearing a HUGE diamond ring on her left hand following dinner with the Midnight singer at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London. Not like they were hiding it (or that they could — that rock can be seen from space)!

It’s all very exciting, but some fans of Liam — who shares 3-year-old Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole — still aren’t buying it. See, many of them think this romance is just a PR stunt to boost Maya’s career!

In case you forgot, Liam Truthers came out of the woodwork in late 2019, shortly after the news of the superstar’s relationship with the then-19-year-old went public, and claimed that she was lying about her age — and was actually 18 at the time. This is a big deal for two reasons: first, it would mean Maya was actually 17 when she first started hooking up with Liam in the summer of 2018. We’ll get to the second reason…

These fans brought hard receipts, pointing out the Texas teen’s quinceañera (which went viral because her father spent a cool $6 million on her 15th birthday celebration) took place in March of 2016. Theorists argued that if Maya did indeed turn 15 in the spring of 2016, she would be just 17 years old when she and Liam had their first fling two years later.

These truthers took their theory a step further by claiming that Liam was paid by Maya’s daddy to date her with the hope of raising her profile — which would obviously make their entire relationship completely fake.

But, of course, this new engagement news should put a hole in this conspiracy theory, right? We mean, would Liam really fake a whole marriage just to boost this girl’s career? It’s not like he needs the money, as he’s reported to have a net worth of $60 million. At this point the theory is looking a lot more flimsy.

Then again, this could all just end before the pair say “I do,” and a short-lived engagement isn’t exactly a rare thing in the entertainment biz… Hmm…

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

Ch-ch-check out a clip of his interview (below) for more — including Liam’s thoughts on the reported 1D reunion.

