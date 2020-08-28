Liam Payne & Maya Henry Are Engaged — And He Reportedly Spent MILLIONS On The Ring!

Big news for Liam Payne and his girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Maya Henry!

After two years together, the former One Direction singer popped the question, and she said YES! We’re so happy for this young, happy couple… and SHOCKED at the reported price of the ring!

Paparazzi photos first clued fans in on what might be going on, after 20-year-old Henry was spotted wearing a REALLY nice diamond on that finger while out to dinner on Thursday night with the 26-year-old crooner.

First published by the Daily Mail, the pics showed the Texas native rocking what appeared to be an engagement rock on her left ring finger as the couple left a London hotspot — but no confirmation. BTW, the very same outlet claimed the piece of jewelry set Liam back a whopping THREE MILLION POUNDS! Um… wow!!!

Now, Us Weekly has confirmed it with the former 1D star’s reps, and it’s official: they’re getting married! So happy for them both! We just hope that ring is insured! LOLz!!!

Liam & Maya’s Love Story…

As you’ll no doubt recall, these two have been together for about two years, with Payne popping up in Henry’s life right after his split from longtime love Cheryl Cole. As it goes with high-profile celebs, his split from the singer was endlessly covered in the media. And of course, the former boy band member has a forever connection with Cole, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018, as the ex-couple shares son Bear together.

Not even a full year into Payne’s new relationship with Henry, however, fans started to ponder whether the new items weren’t being particularly truthful about her real age! Though they claimed she was 18 when they started dating, conspiracy theories kept popping up accusing the pair of actually getting together when she was just a 17-year-old high school student in the San Antonio area. Awkward!!!

A few months after that all went down, Liam again made headlines for all the wrong reasons after getting into a scuffle at a San Antonio bar while hanging out with Maya! In addition to the crooner’s own bad behavior, her age became an issue again — the legal age to drink in the United States is 21, of course — and the whole thing went sour for a while with threatened lawsuits and lots of social media chatter.

Give credit to the pair for the time since then, though, as they’ve been relatively quiet! Baby steps, we suppose! LOLz!

Seriously, though, congrats to these two for taking the big step and getting engaged. It is a little interesting though, isn’t it? After all, when dating Cole, Liam spoke openly about how he didn’t feel the need to get married… and now just a few years later, here we are… Hmmm… Ah, well, people change over time, we suppose!

Anyway, what are your reactions here, Perezcious readers? What do U make of this engagement?! Do U like these two together as a couple?? Sound OFF about it all down in the comments (below)!!!

