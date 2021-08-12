Lil Nas X Says His Latest Boyfriend Is 'The One'!

Sorry fellas, Lil Nas X is off the market — and he might be for good!

In a new interview with Variety for the magazine’s 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue, the 22-year-old rapper revealed that he’s currently dating someone, and he believes this someone is “the one”!

Reflecting on his past relationships, the Industry Baby singer said:

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.”

Turns out, Nas’ current boyfriend is very, very good! So good, in fact, the Grammy winner thinks they can go the distance!

Related: Lil Nas X Slams DISGUSTING Industry Baby Reactions

He shared:

“I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

AH-Mazing!

While the Georgia native didn’t say who his boyfriend is, fans have speculated he’s dating his backup dancer Yai Ariza — seeing as the pair have engaged in some major PDA on screen.

As you likely recall, Ariza licked Nas’ neck during a performance (below) of Montero (Call Me by Your Name) on Saturday Night Live. The dancer shared the moment on his Instagram, writing:

“This moment right here Yes, It’s me licking @lilnasx Neck ”

The duo took it a step further at the 2021 BET Awards in June (below), where they became the first male entertainers to lock lips onstage during LNX’s performance.

Ariza also commemorated the smooch on his ‘Gram, writing:

“Thank you so much @lilnasx & @itsbankhead for make me part of this historic and iconic moment for our community!”

Later that month, Nas took to Twitter to confess to fans just how nervous he was to kiss his male backup dancer in front of the historically homophobic hip-hop community, writing:

“it took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. while on stage i was trembling knowing that i was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance i was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love.”

He went on to respond to a fan who accused him of being “insecure” about his sexuality, musing:

“you’re right i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why i do what i do.”

So, for now, it’s still unclear who exactly holds the key to Nas’ heart — but one thing’s clear: whoever he is, he sure is a lucky guy!

Who do U think LNX’s “special someone” is, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]