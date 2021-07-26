Lil Nas X Slams DISGUSTING Industry Baby Reactions: 'Y'all Hate Gay People'

Enough already!

Lil Nas X has had it with homophobic haters, clapping back at a series of comments made about his new Industry Baby music video, which features the artist breaking out of jail alongside collaborator Jack Harlow (inset) — but not before dancing nude with a bunch of other men in a sexy prison shower scene, of course!

If you haven’t seen the controversial vid, watch it (below)!

It’s not even all that pushed compared to what other musicians have been releasing in years past! But many thought differently.

One hater claimed the musician “isn’t fighting for gay rights,” explaining:

“He’s marketing the sexual irresponsibility that’s causing young men to die from AIDS. Being gay is one thing, but being a super spreader is another. There’s nothing healthy or helpful about that video. Especially for children.”

Yeesh.

Of course, if a straight artist is celebrating their sexuality, it’s hot or even inspirational. When a gay one does, here comes the AIDS talk. Ick.

And since when did a pop star have to promote “healthy and helpful” information to children?! No straight artists are being held to that kind of standard! Perhaps this particular listener should stick to Kidz Bop? Just saying!

The Old Town Road sensation himself fired back at that particular “critic” on Sunday, saying:

“Y’all be silent as hell when n****** dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women. But when I do anything remotely sexual I’m ‘being sexually irresponsible’ & ‘causing more men to die from aids’”

He finished the troll off by saying:

“y’all hate gay ppl and don’t hide it”

But the controversy didn’t stop there. On Monday, after People shared an article discussing the “criticism” the 22-year-old has received for the video, he called out the outlet’s headline, arguing:

“criticism is ‘this song is not good’ not someone saying ‘you are the reason people are getting aids’ :/”

He also added:

“y’all know exactly what you’re doing with this caption :/”

Damn! He has a point there. Words matter, especially with unfair accusations like that! Don’t want to give credit to hysterical homophobia just because it’s ever-so-thinly veiled!

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the Georgia native has had to defend himself against homophobia. Ever since he released his hit Montero in March — with another eye-catching music video that saw the performer slide down a stripper pole from heaven after being kicked out for being gay, only to give Satan a lap dance — the star has faced major backlash for expressing his sexuality in his art.

Just last month, the singer faced backlash after he kissed a male dancer on stage during a performance at the BET Awards. Something that was deemed too inappropriate and “sexual” for a general audience — despite DOZENS of straight celebs kissing each other on live TV in the past. We’re looking at you, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello!

Clapping back at those who were “uncomfortable” with the performance, the avid social media user tweeted:

“Y’all hate yourselves so much. Y’all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. Y’all are uncomfortable with what i do because y’all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. Work on yourselves, I love who I am and whatever I decide to do. Get there.”

Yaaas! We stan his unwavering sense of self in the face of this disgusting bigotry! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you love the way Lil Nas X is fighting back against hypocritical haters or think there’s a better way to get his message across? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

