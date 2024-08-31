Nicki Minaj’s Husband SLAMMED By Fans For Using Homophobic Slur During A TikTok Live! 

Nicki Minaj’s controversial husband is in hot water on social media.

On Friday night, Kenneth Petty appeared alongside the 41-year-old rapper in a TikTok Live — and spewed out a homophobic slur at one point. After Nicki told her fans on the platform not to “let anybody or anything steal your mother f**king joy,” he added:

“That’s right, especially little f****** or f**k boys.”

What the f**k. Watch the moment from the live (below):

Kenneth petty says the F slur while on live with Nicki Minaj and she does nothing ????.. — “That’s right, especially little f*ggots or f*ck boys” pic.twitter.com/GSDD5HfxU5 — Saint (@spin4saint) August 30, 2024

Understandably, people are not happy with her husband right now – pointing out that she has a lot of Barbz who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Some are even pissed at Nicki for not standing up for her fans and calling him out for using the derogatory term! See the reactions (below):

“it’s giving the popular girl who says she’s for the gays but let her boyfriend say slurs while she laughs.” “This is crazy especially knowing 90% of her fans are gay men.” “This is the second time he has said this around her and she didn’t correct him. Her fandom is mostly gay men smh.” “Why would he say that and he know so many People in the lgbtq community love her and support her” “He ain’t complaining when the same gays are paying his court fees and funding his wife lifestyle.”

For those who don’t know, the last comment is about Kenneth’s very problematic past. He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 after assaulting a 16-year-old girl. In 2002, he also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. However, he only served seven years and was released in 2013. His run-in with the law didn’t end there. He was ordered to serve 120 days of home detention after he violated probation by threatening Offset on social media. The whole reason he was on probation is because he failed to register as a sex offender after moving to California with Nicki.

Kenneth really keeps proving how much of a terrible person he is, huh. At this time, Nicki has not addressed the controversy. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

