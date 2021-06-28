Lil Nas X Slams Critics Outraged After He Kissed Male Dancer In BET Awards Performance!

Happy Pride from Lil Nas X!

During Sunday night’s BET Awards, the 22-year-old singer earned himself a standing ovation after a stunning performance of Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — which also paid tribute to Michael Jackson’s Remember The Time!

To end the show on an even higher note, the performer, who was dressed up as a pharaoh with matching gold boots, shared a sexy kiss with a male background dancer!! It was HOT AF. See the moment for yourself, with the kiss moment beginning about 3:30 (below)!

While most viewers were ecstatic to see the queer icon shine his true colors on stage, some were not so pleased with the PDA. Taking to social media, one hater wrote:

“DON’T USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S**TS LIKE THIS!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS”

Never one to back away from criticism, the Old Town Road sensation responded:

“Y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in African culture.”

He later reflected:

“we are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that i am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual s**t”

The Georgia native added:

“like the song is literally about gay sex what y’all want me to do play the piano while baking a cake?”

Ha!

At the displeasure of homophobic a**holes online, another notable celebrity chimed in with his support for the “fearless” young star!! Diddy wrote on Twitter after the show aired:

“Lil Nas X did that!!! Be fearless!!!”

Yasss! That’s the kind of commentary we love to see!! The rapper was far from the only stan feeling this way too, as many music lovers took to social media to express their joy for the live performance, writing:

“LIL NAS X. LEGEND, ICON, HE IS THE MOMENT.” “Ok, I love this man for this and ending Pride month out with a bang.” “It’s abundantly clear that @LilNasX understands the truth of who he is and wants to be. As Audre Lorde taught us: ‘Nothing I accept about myself can be used against me to diminish me.’ And that’s why y’all can’t shame him into hating himself the way you hate yourselves.” “Real talk, that is the coolest s**t I’ve ever seen.” “Protect and defend @LilNasX at all costs!!!”

Oh, and the songwriter’s red carpet fashion was another moment to rejoice for fans! See his stunning looks (below)!

Still not over Lil Nas X being unapologetically queer on the BET Awards last night! ???? pic.twitter.com/sUDVdJRYMu — them. (@them) June 28, 2021

Clearly, nothing is stopping Lil Nas X from living his life the way he pleases, and we couldn’t be happier to witness that! So f**k off, haters! Let this man kiss whoever the heck he wants! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

