Lil Nas X Expertly Trolls His Trolls Over Satanic New Music Video!

If you’re gonna come for Lil Nas X, you should know he gives as good as he gets!

The artist who skyrocketed to fame with the monster hit Old Town Road released a new single last week, Montero (Call Me By Your Name). The music video, which sees Nas pole dancing from heaven into hell and giving Satan a lap dance, caused quite the stir.

Nas (real name Montero Lamar Hill) posted a note to his 14-year-old self on Twitter explaining the boundary-pushing song and video. He wrote on Thursday:

“I wrote a song with our name in it. it’s about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i’m pushing an agenda. but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the f**k out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. sending you love from the future. -lnx”

Unsurprisingly, there was a fair amount of backlash — to the music, the video, and even the accompanying merch. Some people were so outraged by the Satanic “Nike” sneakers (that feature a drop of human blood in them!) that the 21-year-old released an apology video (below)… which was basically a Rick Roll for his own song.

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe https://t.co/bQ1hbmHQqh pic.twitter.com/hM5vsLRSAk — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

If the above-linked YouTube clip doesn’t make it clear, the Gen Z icon is VERY good at this. After all, he came up on stan Twitter, so his ruthlessness with a meme or a clap back is basically professional level. So when he began receiving conservative criticism for the video’s Satanic imagery and general queer themes, he was quick to turn the conversation around. Here are some of his responses:

“y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when i actually go there lmao” “there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society.” “showed my 3 month old niece the call me by your name video and she said ‘uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece’ i’m gonna go cry yall ” “y’all saying a gay n**** twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen”

there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4 — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

And, perhaps most importantly, he added:

“i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s**t y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”

The Grammy winner also had some fun at the expense of right-wingers like Candace Owen and Kaitlin Bennett, the governor of South Dakota, and even NBA star Nick Young (who is now claiming he was hacked), among others:

they shouldn’t be playing old town road anyway, we streaming call me by your name now ???? https://t.co/jt6vr8KUbA — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

you know you did something right when she talks about it https://t.co/9ujlFhBMdZ — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

i still see ur tweets shitty pants https://t.co/ErZfnY13Rl — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

u can’t last 30 seconds in bed with your wife https://t.co/6mFCJlceWb — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

We can’t get enough of Lil Nas’s creativity and authenticity — and his razor sharp comebacks! Looking forward to seeing what he has in store for the future.

Ch-ch-check out more of his Twitter responses (below):

i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

“Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm ridin'” -Montero 1:08 https://t.co/AFjBdcBEtG — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

we have decided to drop these to even the score. damn y’all happy now? pic.twitter.com/RGpCiiRbGb — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

yep and i might fuck yours https://t.co/PJ9nil77IJ — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

we made it to facebook!!! LETS GOOO! pic.twitter.com/Tirq2zh9B4 — nope ???? (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

