Lil Tay's Father Hits Back HARD At Accusations From Her IG!

Lil Tay’s dad ain’t havin’ it.

On Tuesday, the internet sensation — or at least someone using her Instagram account — claimed that her father, Christopher Hope, was responsible for her WILD death hoax over the summer. You know, the one that claimed on HER page that she and her brother, Jason Tian, had both died? Yeah.

If you missed it, her IG account posted a Story image of her father, calling him an “abusive racist misogynistic woman [beater],” further alleging that HE was the one who “faked” her death.”

Lil Tay claims her father faked her death in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/joYHVborbq — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2023

Pretty wild accusations… and it sounds like he won’t stand for them.

Later that same day, he told TMZ that the accusation was “completely false,” and threatened legal action for the party responsible for the post, as well as anyone else perpetuating it:

“The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit.”

Oof. He added:

“Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.”

He’s not playing around!

Since the death hoax swept the web in August, the truth has been muddled at best. Lil Tay shot down the misinformation the very next day, claiming her account had been “hacked,” but many speculated it was she and her brother staging a way to push her back into the limelight. And this after her mother Angela won a custody lawsuit against Christopher, which allows her more freedom in how she raises the teen.

Weird stuff… What do YOU make of Christopher’s response, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

