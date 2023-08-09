Viral Rapper Lil Tay Has Passed Away -- Family Says There Is An 'Investigation' Surrounding Her Death

Rapper Lil Tay (real name Claire Hope) has suddenly passed away. She is believed to be around 14 years old at the time of her death.

The sad news was revealed on Instagram Wednesday. No other information about the young star’s passing has been disclosed at this time. However, Lil Tay’s family indicated in the post that it was “unexpected,” and her brother also recently died. Both situations are claimed to be bizarrely “under investigation.”

Their statement read:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The family went on to ask for some privacy while they mourn these two losses:

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Awful. She was so young.

We do have questions about the matter of her untimely end, though. Seems like the ominous statement created more of that, than answers.

For those who don’t recall, Lil Tay was a controversial figure who rose to fame in 2018 after going viral on social media. The content creator’s expletive-filled videos often included her showing off her wealth, starting feuds, notably with Bhad Bhabie, and more. But she pretty much disappeared from social media when her father, Christopher John Hope, obtained custody. In 2021, she allegedly posted and deleted accusations of abuse at the hands of her dad and his new wife. Many had not heard from her since.

We hope what happened to the teen is revealed, and if someone is responsible, they face harsh consequences. Rest in peace, Lil Tay.

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube, Lil Tay/Instagram]